Makers Drop Akhil Akkineni’s Poster From ‘Agent’

New Delhi: The makers of the much-anticipated film Agent starring Akhil Akkineni has unveiled a new poster of the actor on the occasion of Akhil’s birthday.
Sharing the new poster on Twitter, the makers wrote, “To the WILD ONE. who is ready for his WILD HUNT. Wishing our @AkhilAkkineni8 an amazing birthday and a blockbuster year ahead. Keep shining.”
Take a look at the poster:
<>
To the WILD ONE 🤙🏾
who is ready for his WILD HUNT 😎
Wishing our @AkhilAkkineni8 an amazing birthday 🤩 and a blockbuster year ahead. Keep shining 🤘#HBDAkhilAkkineni ❤️#AGENTonAugust12 @mammukka @hiphoptamizha @AnilSunkara1 @AKentsOfficial @S2C_offl pic.twitter.com/EwLPRgWWgo
— SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) April 8, 2022
Directed by Surender Reddy, Vakkantham…
Read Full News