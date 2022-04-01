Makeup artist and entrepreneur AJ Crimson has passed away

Photo: Ilya S. Sevenoak / 2017 Getty Images

Last evening it was announced that makeup artist AJ Crimson has died. Crimson was beloved by the industry for her expertise in Black Beauty as a celebrity makeup artist. In 2013, she launched her own beauty line, AJ Crimson Beauty, a brand for black women, that included formulations such as lip gloss and silky-smooth finishing powder. their most recent Instagram postShared a week ago, there was a video of him enthusiastically showing off his latest vegan fiber brush.

Since the early 2000s, before diversity was a trending topic, crimson was a leader in the industry. Among his clients, Lauren…