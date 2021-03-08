LATEST

Maki Itoh gave an amazing look to the game in AEW Revolution

Maki Itoh makes a surprise appearance as Brit Baker’s tag team partner at AEW Revolution. Baker announced Rebel’s injury on Sunday afternoon.

The Brit backer was scheduled to take on Rebel with the Thunder Rosa and Riho in a buy-in for AEW’s revolution. However, his partner could not make it to the match. Baker revealed earlier in the afternoon that Rebel was out of the match due to Nile Rose’s hand injury.

The revolution came, he found himself a companion, not expecting too many to appear, but still rejoicing. AEW’s latest internet sensation Maki Itoh paid it per view. She appeared as Baker’s surprise companion to the cheers of the live audience and fans at home.

Maki Itoh and Brit Baker won their match with a little help from Rebel. The injured Wrestler is believed to have smacked Rosa while the referee’s back helped Baker pick up the pin.

It is to be seen what AEW has for Itoh. She has become quite a fanbase in the states due to her charismatic presence and social media game. The promotion definitely wants to strike when the iron is still hot. Itoh competed in the recently concluded women’s tournament, where she lost to eventual winner Rio Mizunami in the opening round.

