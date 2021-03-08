Maki Itoh gave an amazing look to the game in AEW Revolution

Maki Itoh makes a surprise appearance as Brit Baker’s tag team partner at AEW Revolution. Baker announced Rebel’s injury on Sunday afternoon.

The Brit backer was scheduled to take on Rebel with the Thunder Rosa and Riho in a buy-in for AEW’s revolution. However, his partner could not make it to the match. Baker revealed earlier in the afternoon that Rebel was out of the match due to Nile Rose’s hand injury.

Read also: Eric Bischoff is named AEW star who he thinks could become the next John Cena

The revolution came, he found himself a companion, not expecting too many to appear, but still rejoicing. AEW’s latest internet sensation Maki Itoh paid it per view. She appeared as Baker’s surprise companion to the cheers of the live audience and fans at home.

Maki Itoh gives a surprise appearance in the AEW revolution

[email protected] Maki_toh Here on jacksonville, fl @ Jail For you #AevRevolution Buying. Buy Now https://t.co/5x6GDljhCE

count #AevRevolution Now through @Manikya, @ FTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/10uN2JA246 – All elite wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

Maki Itoh and Brit Baker won their match with a little help from Rebel. The injured Wrestler is believed to have smacked Rosa while the referee’s back helped Baker pick up the pin.

It’s a mood

count #AevRevolution Now through @Manikya, @ FTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/vpKP785eFM – All elite wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

It is to be seen what AEW has for Itoh. She has become quite a fanbase in the states due to her charismatic presence and social media game. The promotion definitely wants to strike when the iron is still hot. Itoh competed in the recently concluded women’s tournament, where she lost to eventual winner Rio Mizunami in the opening round.

Click Here For more wrestling news