Malaika Aroda did yoga by climbing the boundary, people said – don’t fall – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Malaika Arora, who gets headlines for her boldness, is very active on social media. She is seen sharing interesting posts for the day to remain in the discussion among her fans. Recently Malaika has once again come in the news due to some similar reasons. She has shared a picture in a yoga pose while flaunting her fitness on her social media account. Everyone is surprised to see Malaika in this picture, many people have also expressed their concern for him.

Actually, she has shared a photo on her Instagram account, in which she is seen in a gym outfit in black color. In this photo, she is seen doing yoga by climbing a boundary. He has turned himself completely backwards on the strength of his hands and feet. At the same time, bushes and seas are visible in front of the boundary in the photo. Watch the workout photo shared by Malaika here

Along with the fans, Malaika has received reactions from many celebrities on this photo. Commenting on this picture of Malaika, Seema Khan wrote – ‘Gir mat jaana’… Many fans of Malaika believed that Malaika is doing these really dangerous yoga poses. At the same time, because of these poses on the boundary, there is a risk of them falling down.

While sharing this photo, Malaika wrote- ‘It feels a strange comfort to know that the sun will rise again tomorrow, whatever happens. The struggle for us today will become the old days on which tomorrow we will smile. Life takes your test and compels you, but don’t let it change what you are – Aaron Lauritsen ‘.

