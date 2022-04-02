Malaika Arora admitted to hospital after car accident | Bollywood

In a pile-up between three vehicles, actor-model Malaika Arora has reportedly sustained minor injuries. According to Khopoli police, she was taken to the Apollo hospital for treatment.

The police have made a mention of the incident and a FIR will be registered after investigating how the accident happened. “The accident happened at the 38km point on Mumbai-Pune expressway which is an accident prone area. Three vehicles rammed onto each other and all three vehicles have received damages. The motorists drove away immediately after the accident and hence what kind of injuries have been received is not clear. We are told that all have received very minor injuries,” police inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli police station said.

Picture of Malaika’s car after accident.