Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis Dance with Super Dancer Chapter 4 contestants

The weekend is back and the show and super dancer chapter 4 is going to be back with a bang as another brilliant episode are on the way to make your weekend more special as it is the show that has the biggest fanbase in the country, as everyone is fully aware that the show’s contestants have been coming up with some amazing performances every weekend, every season has been better than the previous one and by the looks of it it seems like that this season is also going to be a lot of fun, the news season is also having an amazing run and the show is going to get better with every weekend.

Let us talk about the new episode which is going to take place today, the show is going to be pretty special as two of the best choreographers in the country are going to be present on the show which will make the contestants nervous for sure but is also going to get the best out of them. Remo D’Souza and Farah Khan are going to be the special guest on the show which are going to provide the contestants with some superb advice to make it worthwhile for them and also the audiences.

The judges Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu, and Geeta Kapoor always provide the contestants with the best advice and also provide them with a pretty clear judgment and never shy away from telling the contestants about their mistakes.

The first performance is going to of Patti and her super guru Sweta who will be performing on the song Kamli and are pretty much set the stage on fire as her moves are going to make the jaws drop of the judges and audiences too as everyone will be praising them for their electrifying performance.

Then in the next performance in which you will be seeing Arshiya performing side by side with her super guru Anuradha as they will be performing on the very iconic song ‘DOLA RE DOLA’ and even they received a lot of praise from the judges after which the next performance is going to be of Amit performing side by side with his super guru Amardeep on the song ‘TERI MITTI’ and even they came up with a brilliant performance that just shows that the contestants are pretty talented and the show is going to get more and more competitive as the weeks pass by. for getting daily updates about your beloved shows, stay tuned with us as we are going to keep on providing you with the latest updates of your favorite shows.