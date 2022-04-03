Malaika Arora injured in car accident, sustains minor injuries

Actor-model Malaika Arora met with a car accident at Khopoli, on the expressway. She sustained minor injuries and was taken to Apollo hospital.

The accident happened when three vehicles rammed into each other. Malaika was in her Range Rover which was in the middle. The police are currently investigating the incident and will later file an FIR.

Inspector Shirish Pawar from Khopoli police station said that there was a pile of three vehicles that took place on the Mumbai Pune Expressway. “We will be contacting the car owners and checking CCTV footage from the spot to find out who was at fault,” Pawar said. He added that they will be registering an FIR in the case.