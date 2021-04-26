ENTERTAINMENT

Malaika Arora liked the style of this actress, was praised on Instagram

Malaika Arora is very active on social media. Malaika often wins the hearts of everyone with her fitness as well as her style statement. Malaika is also not considered easy to impress with style, although Malaika is quite impressed with the style of an actress.

Jandeya’s red carpet look
Actually Jandeya caught the attention of Malaika Arora with her red carpet look at the 2021 Oscars. Malaika has shared Jandeya’s photo on her Insta story. Sharing Jandeya’s photo, Malaika wrote, ‘the most stylish’.

Malaika’s fit style
Let us know that it is almost impossible to guess his age by looking at Malaika. Malaika also works hard to keep herself fit. Malaika is often imprisoned in Paparazzi’s cameras after the gym. However these days it is not happening due to Kovid.

Giving fitness tips on social media
It is worth noting that Malaika is giving fitness tips by sharing her small videos on social media today. Malaika does yoga as well as yoga and pilates. In such a situation, on social media, Malaika gives different yoga poses as well as their benefits. Fans like these videos of Malaika.

