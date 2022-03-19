Malaika Arora reached across seven seas to meet son Arhaan Khan, share photo – Malaika Arora shared photos as she met her son Arhaan Khan in New York tmov

Bollywood actress-model Malaika Arora is always in the news for some reason or the other. Malaika is very active in the film industry as well as on social media. That’s why she keeps sharing every small and big thing with her fans on her Instagram account. By the way, those who do not know, let them know that these days Malaika is spending quality time with her son in New York.

Malaika Arora is very close to her son Arhaan Khan. Arhaan is completing his studies in New York. At the same time, whenever he comes to Mumbai, he is spotted with Malaika. But this time Malaika herself has reached New York with Arhaan. Whose news he has given by sharing the picture on Instagram. How excited is Malaika to meet her son? You can get an idea of ​​this by looking at the picture.

Malaika has shared Arhaan’s picture in Instagram story, in which his face is not visible. While sharing Arhaan’s picture from the back, she writes, ‘Reunited’. In the photo, Arhaan is seen wearing a check shirt with black pants and matching shoes. Along with this, he has also posted a heart emoji. After Arhaan’s pick, Malaika has also shared a photo of The MET, where many people are seen sitting on the stairs.

Arhaan came to India in December

Earlier, Malaika met Arhaan in December, when he came to India for the winter break. Both Malaika and Arbaaz had arrived to pick up Arhaan at the airport. At that time also the photos of Malaika, Arhaan and Arbaaz were shared a lot on social media. Malaika’s social media post is telling how excited she was to meet her son.