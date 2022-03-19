ENTERTAINMENT

Malaika Arora reached across seven seas to meet son Arhaan Khan, share photo – Malaika Arora shared photos as she met her son Arhaan Khan in New York tmov

Posted on

Story Highlights

  • Malaika reached New York
  • unconditional love between mother and son

Bollywood actress-model Malaika Arora is always in the news for some reason or the other. Malaika is very active in the film industry as well as on social media. That’s why she keeps sharing every small and big thing with her fans on her Instagram account. By the way, those who do not know, let them know that these days Malaika is spending quality time with her son in New York.

Malaika shared the story
Malaika Arora is very close to her son Arhaan Khan. Arhaan is completing his studies in New York. At the same time, whenever he comes to Mumbai, he is spotted with Malaika. But this time Malaika herself has reached New York with Arhaan. Whose news he has given by sharing the picture on Instagram. How excited is Malaika to meet her son? You can get an idea of ​​this by looking at the picture.

The Kashmir Files Creates History, Earns Highest Day 8, Beats Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’

Malaika has shared Arhaan’s picture in Instagram story, in which his face is not visible. While sharing Arhaan’s picture from the back, she writes, ‘Reunited’. In the photo, Arhaan is seen wearing a check shirt with black pants and matching shoes. Along with this, he has also posted a heart emoji. After Arhaan’s pick, Malaika has also shared a photo of The MET, where many people are seen sitting on the stairs.

Siddarth Nigam-Akshara Singh’s sizzling dance on the internet, Video

Arhaan came to India in December
Earlier, Malaika met Arhaan in December, when he came to India for the winter break. Both Malaika and Arbaaz had arrived to pick up Arhaan at the airport. At that time also the photos of Malaika, Arhaan and Arbaaz were shared a lot on social media. Malaika’s social media post is telling how excited she was to meet her son.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

645
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
530
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
467
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
444
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
423
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
412
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
397
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
386
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
385
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top