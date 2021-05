Bollywood’s beautiful and bold actress Malaika Arora is always on social media for some reason or the other, how many places this actress is captured on camera and she is seen mostly outside the gym.

You all will know that apart from doing item numbers in films, she also works as a judge, recently she made a stir with her dance on the stage of reality show.

You can see in these pictures that she looks quite a murderer in a black color saree and her avatar is also being liked by people a lot.