ENTERTAINMENT

Malaika Arora shared a picture in a black nightsuit, wrote this special thing for the fans

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Malaika Arora is at residence after Corona’s rising instances. Throughout this time she may be very energetic on social media and is posting repeatedly. She has shared lots of the memes being made on Kovid 19. This time Malaika additionally gave a message with an image of her.

Keep at residence
Malaika shared her image on Instagram Story. Within the image, she is taking a selfie. Malaika sporting a nightsuit appears to be like equally stunning with out make-up. them, it appeared that they had been able to sleep. Seeing the Corona period, he requested the followers to remain at residence. Malaika wrote within the caption – ‘Keep at residence.’

Posted on Kumbh Mela
Malaika lately shared an image of the Kumbh Mela the place an enormous crowd was seen. He wrote on the Instagram story – ‘Panademic however it’s astonishing.’
Earlier, Malaika had posted that she has taken the primary dose of Kovid 19. He additionally thanked the frontline employees.

The image with the diamond ring was viral
Malaika shared photographs of the photoshoot on her Instagram account. Through which she was seen sporting a diamond ring. This ring may be very massive and may be very full on Malaika. Malaika is trying very stunning in these photos. It’s seen within the photos that he has utilized white colour nail paint. Within the photograph, Malaika is seen sporting a web with a lightweight peach coloured costume. This costume is making her look much more royal. After seeing this image of him, the followers had been seen congratulating him with the title of Arjun Kapoor. Really individuals bought the impression that these photos are of their engagement. Nonetheless, this isn’t the case in any respect.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
21
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
21
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
The Internet of things The Internet of things
16
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
16
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top