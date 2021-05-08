Malaika Arora & Terence Lewis Arrive







Sony TV’s newly premiered kids dance-based show will feature two new judges this weekend. Except for Geeta Kapoor, the other two previous judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Anurag Basu have excluded themselves from the show for the sake of their safety. To fill in for them the gorgeous Bollywood actress Malaika Arora will come along with the equally popular choreographer Terence Lewis. They will continue the judging in today’s episode of Super Dancer Chapter-4. On another hand, the talented contestants will present their usual mesmerizing performances and will shock the special judges.

As per the reports, Shilpa Shetty is not seeing in the show as she has tested positive for the virus along with her entire family. So, today’s episode will begin with Malaika and Terence making a grand entry. They will express their excitement about being a part of this amazing show which only promotes pure talent. With their entry, the performances will begin. Sanam and Spriha will impress the judges tonight. They will be seen performing on Sharukh Khan’s film “Dilwale” song Janam Janam. The duo is master in presenting contemporary dance form. However, Spriha’s flexibility attracted the judges the most.

Terence called the performance his famous “Chummeshwari” while other judges said good words as well. Later, Pari and Pankaj come up on the stage and gained an appreciation for their performance on “Kehte Hai Khuda Ne”. Then, Neerja appeared along with her Super Guru Bhawna and gave a powerful performance. Though, Maliaka got extremely impressed with everyone’s favourite contestant Florina Gogoi. The latter with her Guru performed on “Disco Station”. Her performance was exceptional and gave a retro vibe as well. Malaika got so impressed that she shook leg with her on the same song. She also stated that she wishes to have a daughter like her.

Apart from them, other kids will one by one give magical performances on their chosen songs. Super Dancer Chapter 4 will witness the host Rithvik Dhanjani mimicking and making everyone laugh with his unbeatable presence of humour. Whereas, Malaika and Terence being coming from the dance industry will also show some of their moves tonight. It is also expected that the reality show of Sony TV will feature “Mother’s Day Special Episode” to celebrate the existence of mothers all around. Don’t miss this entertaining episode tonight on the said channel at 8 PM. Catch the latest updates of the show on our site and stay tuned!