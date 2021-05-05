Malaika Arora to fill in for Shilpa Shetty in Super Dancer

Like many other shows, Super Dancer 4 has shifted its base to Damandue to the current situation. Judge Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu opted out from the show for a couple of weeks owing to their personal commitments. While Anurag Basu and Geeta are now back on the show, Shilpa continues to be in Mumbai.

According to a report by The Times of India, Malaika Arora will fill in for Shetty. In a recent interview with TOI, Producer Ranjeet Thakur shared that along with Malaika, Terence will also judge in upcoming episodes. Ranjeet also shared that the show has moved its base to Daman and they are taking all the necessary precautions.

Terence also spoke to TOi and shared that he is loving it to be back on the sets as a judge. He appreciates the kids, as well as the entire team for doing an amazing job.