Malavika Jayaram (Jayaram Daughter) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Malavika Jayaram is the daughter of Actor Jeyaram and the younger sibling of the actor Kalidas Jeyaram. She is a model who came into the limelight after she featured in Malabar Gold and Diamonds TV Commercial. Also, she has been caught on several occasions with her brother, father, and mother at various events and functions. Here

Malavika Jayaram Biography

Name Malavika Jayaram
Real Name Malavika Jayaram
Nickname Chakki
Profession Model
Date of Birth 06 October 1996
Age 24 (As of 2020)
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Jayaram (actor)
Mother: Parvathy (actress)
Brother: Kalidas Jayaram (actor)
Grandfather: Subramaniyam
Grandmother: Thankam
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated
Husband Yet to be updated
Children Yet to be updated
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification UG in History & Tourism
Msc., Sports Management and Leadership
School Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan
College Cardiff Metropolitan University, Wales
Stella Maris College, Chennai
Hobbies Makeup, Travelling, Listening Music and Dance
Birth Place Kerala, India
Hometown Kerala, India
Current City Kerala, India
Nationality Indian

Malavika Jayaram’s Official Social Profiles

facebook.com/malavika.jayaram.10

Twitter: Yet to be updated

instagram.com/malavika.jayaram

Interesting facts about Malavika Jayaram

  • In December 2019, she featured in the cover pic of a Malayalam magazine known as Grihalakshmi.
  • She is the die-hard fan of popular Indian actor Vijay.
  • Malavika is a tattoo lover.
  • Jayaram’s daughter prefers her free time with pet dogs and fishes.
  • Thiruvambadi Thamban is one of her favorite films acted by her dad.

Movies List

Yet to be updated

Malavika Jayaram Malabar Gold Commercial Video

Malavika Jayaram Images

Have a look on nice photos of Malavika Jayaram,

Malavika Jayaram's photoshot
Actor Jayaram family
Malavika Kalidas Jayaram's sister
Malavika Jayaram
Malavika Jayaram's daughter
Malavika Jayaram Photos
Malavika Jayaram Images
Malavika Pics
Malavika images

