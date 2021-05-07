Malavika Jayaram (Jayaram Daughter) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Malavika Jayaram is the daughter of Actor Jeyaram and the younger sibling of the actor Kalidas Jeyaram. She is a model who came into the limelight after she featured in Malabar Gold and Diamonds TV Commercial. Also, she has been caught on several occasions with her brother, father, and mother at various events and functions. Here

Malavika Jayaram Biography Name Malavika Jayaram Real Name Malavika Jayaram Nickname Chakki Profession Model Date of Birth 06 October 1996 Age 24 (As of 2020) Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Jayaram (actor)

Mother: Parvathy (actress)

Brother: Kalidas Jayaram (actor)

Grandfather: Subramaniyam

Grandmother: Thankam Marital Status Unmarried Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated Husband Yet to be updated Children Yet to be updated Religion Hindu Educational Qualification UG in History & Tourism

Msc., Sports Management and Leadership School Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan College Cardiff Metropolitan University, Wales

Stella Maris College, Chennai Hobbies Makeup, Travelling, Listening Music and Dance Birth Place Kerala, India Hometown Kerala, India Current City Kerala, India Nationality Indian Malavika Jayaram’s Official Social Profiles facebook.com/malavika.jayaram.10 Twitter: Yet to be updated instagram.com/malavika.jayaram Interesting facts about Malavika Jayaram In December 2019, she featured in the cover pic of a Malayalam magazine known as Grihalakshmi .

. She is the die-hard fan of popular Indian actor Vijay.

Malavika is a tattoo lover.

Jayaram’s daughter prefers her free time with pet dogs and fishes.

Thiruvambadi Thamban is one of her favorite films acted by her dad. Movies List Yet to be updated Malavika Jayaram Malabar Gold Commercial Video Malavika Jayaram Images Have a look on nice photos of Malavika Jayaram,

