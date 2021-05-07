Malavika Jayaram (Jayaram Daughter) Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Malavika Jayaram is the daughter of Actor Jeyaram and the younger sibling of the actor Kalidas Jeyaram. She is a model who came into the limelight after she featured in Malabar Gold and Diamonds TV Commercial. Also, she has been caught on several occasions with her brother, father, and mother at various events and functions. Here
Malavika Jayaram Biography
|Name
|Malavika Jayaram
|Real Name
|Malavika Jayaram
|Nickname
|Chakki
|Profession
|Model
|Date of Birth
|06 October 1996
|Age
|24 (As of 2020)
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Jayaram (actor)
Mother: Parvathy (actress)
Brother: Kalidas Jayaram (actor)
Grandfather: Subramaniyam
Grandmother: Thankam
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Yet to be updated
|Husband
|Yet to be updated
|Children
|Yet to be updated
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|UG in History & Tourism
Msc., Sports Management and Leadership
|School
|Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan
|College
|Cardiff Metropolitan University, Wales
Stella Maris College, Chennai
|Hobbies
|Makeup, Travelling, Listening Music and Dance
|Birth Place
|Kerala, India
|Hometown
|Kerala, India
|Current City
|Kerala, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Malavika Jayaram’s Official Social Profiles
facebook.com/malavika.jayaram.10
Twitter: Yet to be updated
instagram.com/malavika.jayaram
Interesting facts about Malavika Jayaram
- In December 2019, she featured in the cover pic of a Malayalam magazine known as Grihalakshmi.
- She is the die-hard fan of popular Indian actor Vijay.
- Malavika is a tattoo lover.
- Jayaram’s daughter prefers her free time with pet dogs and fishes.
- Thiruvambadi Thamban is one of her favorite films acted by her dad.
Movies List
Yet to be updated
Malavika Jayaram Malabar Gold Commercial Video
Malavika Jayaram Images
Have a look on nice photos of Malavika Jayaram,
