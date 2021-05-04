Malavika Satheesan Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Malavika Satheesan Biography
|Name
|Malavika Satheesan
|Real Name
|Malavika Satheesan
|Nickname
|Malavika
|Profession
|Actress
|Date of Birth
|Yet to be updated
|Age
|Yet to be updated
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Unknown (Army Officer)
Mother: Yet to be updated
Brother: 1
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Religion
|Hindu
|Educational Qualification
|Yet to be updated
|School
|Army Public School, Allahabad
|College
|Yet to be updated
|Hobbies
|Music and Dance
|Birth Place
|Trivandrum, Kerala, India
|Hometown
|Trivandrum, Kerala, India
|Current City
|Hyderabad, Telangana, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Malavika Satheesan’s Official Social Profiles
facebook.com/malavika.satheesan.5
Twitter: Yet to be updated
instagram.com/malavikasatheesan
Interesting facts about Malavika Satheesan
- Malavika loves to play badminton.
- Her cover song from Ala movie crossed 1 million + views on Youtube.
Movies List
- Ala Tollywood movie – 2019
- Choosi Choodangaane Tollywood movie – 2020
- Boyfriend For Hire Movie – 2021
Malavika Satheesan Images
