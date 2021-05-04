ENTERTAINMENT

Malavika Satheesan Wiki, Biography, Age, Movies, Images

Malavika Satheesan Biography

Name Malavika Satheesan
Real Name Malavika Satheesan
Nickname Malavika
Profession Actress
Date of Birth Yet to be updated
Age Yet to be updated
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Unknown (Army Officer)
Mother: Yet to be updated
Brother: 1
Marital Status Unmarried
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband NA
Children NA
Religion Hindu
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School Army Public School, Allahabad
College Yet to be updated
Hobbies Music and Dance
Birth Place Trivandrum, Kerala, India
Hometown Trivandrum, Kerala, India
Current City Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Nationality Indian

Malavika Satheesan’s Official Social Profiles

facebook.com/malavika.satheesan.5

Twitter: Yet to be updated

instagram.com/malavikasatheesan

Interesting facts about Malavika Satheesan

  • Malavika loves to play badminton.
  • Her cover song from Ala movie crossed 1 million + views on Youtube.

Movies List

  • Ala Tollywood movie – 2019
  • Choosi Choodangaane Tollywood movie – 2020
  • Boyfriend For Hire Movie – 2021

Malavika Satheesan Images

Check out the latest photos of Malavika Satheesan,

Malavika Satheesan
Malavika Satheesan
Malavika Satheesan
Malavika Satheesan
Malavika Satheesan
Malavika Satheesan
Malavika Satheesan
Malavika Satheesan
Malavika Satheesan
Malavika Satheesan
Malavika Satheesan
Malavika Satheesan
Malavika Satheesan

