Malayalam 3-Part Anthology ‘Aanum Pennum’ Drops First Look Poster!

2020 can be called the year of Indian anthropological films not because of the quantity of anthologies but for their quality. With films like Puttam Pudhu Kalai, Metro Kathalu, Pava Kadhaigal And unpublished, it’s easy to see why this was so. This time, the Malayalam film industry is trying its hand at making its own anthropological film. Titled Aumum Penum, this three-part anthology will be based on the name of the film, meaning “Man and Woman”.

The First Look poster dropped on several social media platforms and featured the three main on-screen additions to the three-part anthology. The first one third of the poster features Joju George and Samyukta Menon, the second part / middle of the poster shows us Roshan Mathew and Darshana and the third and the last part of the poster shows us Parvati and Asami Ali. No other plot details about the film have been released yet.

The anthology series is directed by Aashiq Abu, Venu ISC, K. K. J. K. , Which is known for his 2017 directorial – supernatural horror drama thriller Ezra, while Venu is primarily a cinemographer for nearly 40 years, associated with several films. Languages ​​- Malayalam, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, English and Telugu. Aashiq Abu is the “star director” who works under his belt with hits such as Virus, Maheshinath Prathikaram and 22 Mahila Kottayam.

The basic information about the anthology film by the production house has been revealed to the media. The first part of the film is titled Cherukankam Penum, written by Unni R and directed by Aashiqui Abu. The second part, titled Rachiyamma, features Roshan Mathew, Darshan Rajendran, Kaviyoor Ponnamma and Beni P. Nairambalam will be involved. The part will be directed by Veenu, while its cinematography and editing will be handled by Shyju Khalid and Saaiju Sreedharan respectively. The film’s last anthology, directed by Jay Kay, will feature Samyukta Menon and Joju George in lead roles. This part which was written by Santhosh Ichikkanam will be set in the 50s.

Anum Pennum will hit theaters on March 26, 2021.