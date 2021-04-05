ENTERTAINMENT

Malayalam Actor P Balachandran Dies at 69 Death Reason Wiki Bio & Images

Avatar
By
Posted on
Malayalam Actor P Balachandran

One more shocking and heartbreaking news comes straight from the Malayalam industry and one of the most famous screenwriters P. Balachandran passed away at the age of 69. P. Balachandran is also a screenwriter, filmmaker, dramatist and actor and he served himself in many movies with his brilliant and prominent acting with unique ideas. He took his last breath at his residence on Monday and the versatile actor and screenwriter is the most anticipated and versatile actor in the industry. Now, he is no more with us and the confirmation of his death was published by his family members where they stated that he is no more with us and left the world with leaving so many incredible and amazing memories.

Malayalam Actor P Balachandran

After the news gets viral on the internet, all the fans of his can’t believe that their favourite and versatile actor is no more with them and for his peaceful soul, they posted several pics with quotes to paying condolences to his or his family. All his family members and his colleagues in shock after the sudden demise of their favourite one and the actual reason for his death is still not revealed by their family members but it is assumed that the reason for his death is stated to a health issue and also he was suffered from an illness from a very long time. He was the most lovable and prominent celebs of the Malayalam industry.

P. Balachandran was born on 2nd February 1952 in Sasthamkotta which is in Kerala and later he was married to Sreelatha and this beautiful couple had two children named Sreekanth and Parvathy. He started his career as a screenwriter and along with this, he served himself in several roles such as Indian writer, playwright, scenarist, director, and actor. His most anticipated and popular work is for the play in Paavam Usman and for this role and plays he also grabs the awards in the year 1989 of Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Kerala Professional Nataka Award.

P. Balachandran famous and most beloved movies foe which he did writings are Uncle Bun, Kallu Kondoru Pennu, Trivandrum Lodge, Thank You, Silence and many more and now, the news is that he is no more with us and for his peaceful soul many of the celebrities such as actor and producer Jayasurya posted a photo of him on his official social media handle and wished for peace for his soul. Along with him the producer Vijayan EastCoast also paid homage to him and we also pay homage to him and may his soul rest in peace.

Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
688
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
678
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
672
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
669
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
643
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
635
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
633
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
554
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
532
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
531
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top