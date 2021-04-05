Malayalam Actor P Balachandran Dies at 69 Death Reason Wiki Bio & Images

One more shocking and heartbreaking news comes straight from the Malayalam industry and one of the most famous screenwriters P. Balachandran passed away at the age of 69. P. Balachandran is also a screenwriter, filmmaker, dramatist and actor and he served himself in many movies with his brilliant and prominent acting with unique ideas. He took his last breath at his residence on Monday and the versatile actor and screenwriter is the most anticipated and versatile actor in the industry. Now, he is no more with us and the confirmation of his death was published by his family members where they stated that he is no more with us and left the world with leaving so many incredible and amazing memories.

After the news gets viral on the internet, all the fans of his can’t believe that their favourite and versatile actor is no more with them and for his peaceful soul, they posted several pics with quotes to paying condolences to his or his family. All his family members and his colleagues in shock after the sudden demise of their favourite one and the actual reason for his death is still not revealed by their family members but it is assumed that the reason for his death is stated to a health issue and also he was suffered from an illness from a very long time. He was the most lovable and prominent celebs of the Malayalam industry.

P. Balachandran was born on 2nd February 1952 in Sasthamkotta which is in Kerala and later he was married to Sreelatha and this beautiful couple had two children named Sreekanth and Parvathy. He started his career as a screenwriter and along with this, he served himself in several roles such as Indian writer, playwright, scenarist, director, and actor. His most anticipated and popular work is for the play in Paavam Usman and for this role and plays he also grabs the awards in the year 1989 of Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award and Kerala Professional Nataka Award.

P. Balachandran famous and most beloved movies foe which he did writings are Uncle Bun, Kallu Kondoru Pennu, Trivandrum Lodge, Thank You, Silence and many more and now, the news is that he is no more with us and for his peaceful soul many of the celebrities such as actor and producer Jayasurya posted a photo of him on his official social media handle and wished for peace for his soul. Along with him the producer Vijayan EastCoast also paid homage to him and we also pay homage to him and may his soul rest in peace.