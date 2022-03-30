Malcolm Jenkins announces retirement

For six seasons Malcolm Jenkins patrolled secondary for the Eagles and displayed the highest level of professionalism and excellence in the field, in the locker room, and in the community. What he did on the field—three Pro Bowls, playing nearly every snap, winning a Super Bowl—was the way he lived, provided leadership, and earned the respect and admiration of everyone he touched.

Jenkins announced his retirement on Wednesday after 13 NFL seasons—he was a first-round pick by New Orleans in 2009 and played there for five seasons before joining the Eagles as an unrestricted free agent in 2014 and then playing for the Saints. Ended his last two campaigns with – and never has a classier and more dignified person been wrapped up with all those achievements…