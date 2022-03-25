LATEST

Male birth control pill 99% effective on mice, human trials to start soon – National

Male birth control pill 99% effective on mice, human trials to start soon

Scientists have developed a non-hormonal male contraceptive pill that has 99 percent effectiveness and no obvious side effects in rats, and study findings Presented Tuesday at the American Chemical Society’s Spring 2022 conference in San Diego.

Typically, targeting the sex hormone testosterone can cause unpleasant side effects such as weight gain, depression, and an increased risk of heart disease, and this has made it difficult for men to find a healthy birth-control solution.

The lead researchers from this study shed light on the reason for their male contraceptive’s effectiveness and lack of side effects: The pill does not target testosterone.

