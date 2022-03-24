LATEST

Male Birth Control Pill 99% Effective on Mice Looks Set for Human Trials

Posted on
Male Birth Control Pill 99% Effective on Mice Looks Set for Human Trials
male contraceptive pill

Scientists at the University of Minnesota have found a male contraceptive pill to be safe and effective in rats. File photo: AP/Jeff Roberson

Contraceptive options for men may soon surpass condoms and vasectomy, as scientists in the US have developed a male contraceptive pill that has so far been shown to be safe and effective on rats, and earlier this year clinical trials in humans. ready for tests.

University of Minnesota researchers Presented their test result on Tuesday at the American Chemical Society’s Spring 2022 conference in San Diego, California. The secret of the pill—it doesn’t target the male sex hormone testosterone, reducing the risk of side effects that hit other drugs so far from landing in pharmacies.

“Most female birth control pills work on women…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
540
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
476
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
431
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
419
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
406
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top