Male Birth Control Pill 99% Effective on Mice Looks Set for Human Trials

Scientists at the University of Minnesota have found a male contraceptive pill to be safe and effective in rats. File photo: AP/Jeff Roberson
Contraceptive options for men may soon surpass condoms and vasectomy, as scientists in the US have developed a male contraceptive pill that has so far been shown to be safe and effective on rats, and earlier this year clinical trials in humans. ready for tests.
University of Minnesota researchers Presented their test result on Tuesday at the American Chemical Society’s Spring 2022 conference in San Diego, California. The secret of the pill—it doesn’t target the male sex hormone testosterone, reducing the risk of side effects that hit other drugs so far from landing in pharmacies.
“Most female birth control pills work on women…