Male birth control pill found to be 99 percent effective in mice: research

A new male contraceptive was found to be 99 percent effective when tested in rats, according to research presented Wednesday at a meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS).

Gunda George, a medicinal chemist who leads the University of Minnesota lab that conducted the research, said human trials of a non-hormonal male contraceptive could begin in the third or fourth quarter of 2022, ACS. According to a press release from,

“Scientists have been trying to develop an effective male oral contraceptive for decades,” said Abdullah Al Noman, a graduate student involved in the research.

Currently, no approved male birth control bills are on the market, he said.

The ACS notes that most male birth control pills use the hormone to target testosterone,…