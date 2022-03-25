Male birth control pills? Human trials after success in mice

Unlike women, contraceptive options for men are limited to condoms or a vasectomy. But a third option may eventually be available: Researchers at the University of Minnesota have developed a non-hormonal male contraceptive they say is 99 percent effective on rats and has no obvious side effects.

The results were presented this week at a meeting of the American Chemical Society. According to Gunda George, lead scientist in the development of this drug, the project funded by the National Institutes of Health and Male Contraceptive Initiative is set to begin human clinical trials in the third or fourth quarter of this year.

“Scientists have been trying to develop an effective male oral contraceptive for decades, but there is still no …