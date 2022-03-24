Male contraceptive pill found 99% effective in mice │ GMA News Online

WASHINGTON – A team of scientists said Wednesday that they have developed a male oral contraceptive that was 99 percent effective in rats and had no side effects, with the drug expected to enter human trials by the end of this year. .

The findings will be presented at the American Chemical Society’s spring meeting, and mark an important step toward expanding responsibilities as well as birth control options for men.

Ever since the female birth control pill was first approved in the 1960s, researchers have been interested in a male counterpart, Abdullah Al Noman, MD, a graduate student at the University of Minnesota who will present the work, told AFP. .

“Several studies have shown that men are more interested in sharing the responsibility of birth control with their partners,” he said.