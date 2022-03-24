Male contraceptive pill found 99% effective in mice

A team of scientists has said they have developed an oral male contraceptive that is 99% effective in rats with no side effects, and could enter human trials by the end of this year.

The findings will be presented at the American Chemical Society’s spring meeting, and mark an important step toward expanding responsibilities as well as birth control options for men.

Ever since the female birth control pill was first approved in the 1960s, researchers have been interested in a male counterpart, Abdullah Al Noman, MD, a graduate student at the University of Minnesota who will present the work, told AFP. .

“Many studies have shown that men are more interested in sharing the responsibility of birth control with their partners,” he said – but so far, only two have been effective…