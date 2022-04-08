Malen misses game against Stuttgart outside Dortmund due to injury

Donil Malen is missing in selection for Borussia Dortmund’s match against VfB Stuttgart on Friday. Dutch attacker has muscle injury, German media report.
Malone was still accurate in Saturday’s home game that Dortmund lost 4-1 with RB Leipzig as a substitute. The former PSV player has had to rely mainly on substitutes in recent weeks.
Dortmund have lost their ties with league-leader Bayern Munich due to the loss against Leipzig. After six rounds, Bayern’s lead is nine points. So Bayern are close to their tenth consecutive league title.
