Mali: Carthage Eagles qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, summary of the meeting

23:32 – Tunisia use efficiency to reach World Cup

Thanks to a feat against their camp in Sisako, winners of the first leg in Mali (1–0), Tunisia validated their ticket after a sluggish return barrage. The Carthage Eagles dropped the ball on their opponents (64%), and tried to dunk against the Malians. In the end, he scored six times, completing only one attempt.

On the other hand, Slity’s teammates sweated profusely at the start of the game on the achievement of Diaby (7th).