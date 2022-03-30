Mali: Carthage Eagles qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, summary of the meeting

Tunisia-Mali Football. Live scores and buses… Not great, Carthage Eagles retained their advantage in the first leg (1-0) against Mali. With this goalless draw (0–0), he validated his ticket to the World Cup in Qatar.
23:32 – Tunisia use efficiency to reach World Cup
Thanks to a feat against their camp in Sisako, winners of the first leg in Mali (1–0), Tunisia validated their ticket after a sluggish return barrage. The Carthage Eagles dropped the ball on their opponents (64%), and tried to dunk against the Malians. In the end, he scored six times, completing only one attempt.
On the other hand, Slity’s teammates sweated profusely at the start of the game on the achievement of Diaby (7th).
