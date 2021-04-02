ENTERTAINMENT

Malik Film Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far – The Miracle Time

Avatar
By
Posted on
Malik Film Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far - The Bulletin Time
Malik


Malik Film Release Date, Cast, Plot, and All We Know So Far

Malik is an Indian political crime movie. The film Malik features a boy who was born with wings. But he has to keep it secret and hide them from the public or society.

But during an incident, he has to use them because the situation is not under control. Now, his love and orphanage know the secret of him.

Malik Film Release Date

If we see the cast of the upcoming film Malik, it includes Fahadh Faasil as Suleiman Malik, Nimisha Sajayan, Joju George, Vinay Forrt as David, Maala Parvathi, Dileesh Pothan as PA Aboobacker, Divya Prabha, Salim Kumar, Indrans, Jalaja, Amal Eldho, Abhijith Krishna, Meenakshi Raveendran, Irshad, Dinesh Nair, Rajesh Babu as DGP Rajkumar, Sudhi Koppa, and Sarath Kumar.

Sushin Shyam composed the music in the upcoming film Malik. Ann Mega Media Release will distribute the film, Malik. The film Malik will be released on 13th May 2021. It was made under Anto Joseph Film Company with a budget of 27 Crores INR.

Sanu Varghese completed the cinematography, and Mahesh Narayanan edited the film Malik. The film Malik was directed and written by Mahesh Narayanan, and Anto Joseph produced it. Find the trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film Malik.

Check this website daily to get the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
481
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
457
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
443
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
438
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
437
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
436
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
414
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
398
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
394
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops
387
LATEST

Drones vs. hungry moths: Dutch use hi-tech to protect crops

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top