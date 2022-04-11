Malinwa is aggressively immature to put something in the way of Club Brugge, which takes 24 on 24

KV Mechelen finished the regular competition with a defeat at Club Brugge. The outgoing national champions created several opportunities, with ex-Mekeller Ritts and Skov Olsen scoring goals. Malinwa, on the other hand, once failed to alert Mignolet. A logical 2–0 win for the Blue-Blacks, who started the Champions play-offs with 24 for 24 on a confident note. Malinwa is in seventh place in the rankings along with AA Gent, Charleroi and Racing Genk in search of the remaining European tickets.

“We want to cut a good figure against the club”, said Wouter Wrenken in the run-up to Jan Breydel’s move. His team kept their word with some aggressive opening minutes. Mignolet clumsily conceded a corner. Odoi swallows the yellow one as he hangs over the broken scuff.

The home team took the lead after five minutes. Adamyan had few chances to score in no time. His best effort failed on the crossbar. as well…