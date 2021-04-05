ENTERTAINMENT

Malkin Web Series Cast, All Episodes, Watch Online

Malkin Web Series Cast

Malkin is the latest Indian VoD short film, releasing on BindasTimes App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Niharika Aggarwal, Tauqer Iqbal, Bhavesh Kantariya. After the success of many web series by BindasTimes, now it’s the time of Malkin. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the BindasTimes app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 5 April 2021. Malkin all episodes are directed by Kapil Sing. Manish Srivastava & Bahnishikha Das are the producers of the web series. You can stream all parts and all episodes of the web series on the BindasTimes app, screenplay by Ashwini Sing.

Malkin Wiki and Crew

Malkin Wiki and Crew

Name Malkin
Director Bhavua
Producer Akshay Singh
Bahnishikha Das
Written by/Story Sukhi
Screenplay Sanjana Das
Production Company Ashwini Sing
Lead Cast Niharika Aggarwal
Tauqer Iqbal
Bhavesh Kantariya
Genre Cheating
Thriller
Total Episodes 2
Country India
Music Sonam
Cinematographer Sonam
Releasing Date 5 April 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform BindasTimes App

Malkin Trailer

Also Read: Nehal Vadoliya Bio

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Malkin Cast and Details

Niharika Aggarwal

Bhavesh Kantariya

Tauqer Iqbal

Where to watch Malkin?

Legally you can watch the Malkin web series on the BindasTimes app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

