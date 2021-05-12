ENTERTAINMENT

Mall owner revenue declines of nearly 50 percent in FY 2021

Avatar

According to an analysis by real estate developers and consultants, the retail sector had seen a decline of nearly 50 percent in revenue of shopping mall owners over the past month since the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic in March last year.

The average monthly rent in shopping centers has softened to 4-5 percent in eight cities, although many malls have seen a fare improvement of up to 25 percent, he said. Most mall owners, who typically rent space in their shopping malls on a revenue-sharing model with retailers with a minimum guarantee clause, have enacted a nationwide lockdown to control COVID in the April-June period of 2020 Was completely exempted from rent.

The promoters of the mall offered huge discounts during the remaining nine months of the last financial year, resulting in a huge dent in their overall income. “The impact of COVID on the retail sector is well stated. The nearly six-month-long lockdown wreaked havoc on the retail segment. ” The revenue decline for the entire last financial year has been around 50 per cent and with the second wave, it will be the same again, ”he said.

Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director of Prashant Group, reacting to the impact in FY 2011 and this financial year, said, “The revenue decline has been around 50 per cent throughout the financial year and with the second wave it will be the same again.”

For mall owners, they said that COVID had an impact of about 50 percent during the period March 2020 to March 2021, mainly due to rent losses and operating costs.

