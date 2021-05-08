Malloy Walks Off Clemson to Clinch Series – Baseball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

Jackets win thriller off two-out home run
THE FLATS – A 2-1 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth was taken well beyond the left center by Justyn-Henry Malloy to give Georgia Tech a 6-5 series-clinching victory over Clemson on Saturday afternoon at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets (23-18, 17-12 ACC) tied the game in the eighth on a Jake DeLeo RBI single after the Tigers (22-20, 15-14 ACC) had rallied from their 4-1 deficit to take a 5-4 lead.
LHP Luke Bartnicki pitched a full inning to get to one out in the top of the ninth before RHP Chance Huff (1-0) got two straight outs to strand Clemson’s runner on second.
On the day, John Anderson and Andrew Jenkins led the way with two-hit performances, including Anderson’s two-run homer to give Tech its early lead. Tres Gonzalez and Cameron Turley also knocked in runs in the effort.
Clemson was led by a 2-for-4 day from Kier Meredith. RHP Geoffrey Gilbert (3-5) received the loss, allowing the home run in the ninth.
Georgia Tech wraps up the series against Clemson on Sunday, May 9. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC’s Regional Sports Networks and WREK 91.1 FM. Single-game tickets for Saturday’s matchup has sold out.
Postgame Notes:
- The walk-off is Georgia Tech’s first since March 6, 2020 against Virginia Tech (Jadyn Jackson);
- The walk-off home run is Georgia Tech’s first since Feb. 22, 2019 against then-No. 3 UCLA (Kyle McCann;
- Georgia Tech improves to 3-1 in one-run games in 2021;
- Georgia Tech is 15-8 (.652) in one-run games since 2019 and 139-99 (.584) since 2002.
Multimedia:
Postgame Press Conference – Danny Hall, Justyn-Henry Malloy
