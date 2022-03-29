Malvinas 40 Years: A Tribute to the War Veterans of Communications Battalion 181

Municipal, military officials and national and provincial security forces also participated in the training.

After the presentation of the trained soldiers to the head of the force, a salute of protocol was given and the verses of the Argentine national anthem were sung. Following this, a religious call was made and flowers were laid at the Malvinas memorial of the unit.

Brigadier General (R) Gustavo Vázquez spoke, after the “Puerto Argentina” military band carried out military silence in honor of the fallen during the South Atlantic conflict, and finally the army chief did the same, Division General Guillermo Olegario Pereda, who expressed: