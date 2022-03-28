“Malvinas, 40 Years and a Name”, a public TV special about the war | The show will air this Friday.

40 years after the start of falklands warThe Public Television (TVP) The special will air “Malvinas, 40 Years and a Name”, hosted by Florencia Alcaraz and Luciano Gallende. The program will feature first-person accounts of a former Argentine soldier and a former British officer.

For this the telecast of the tribute program to the martyred soldiers was scheduled. Friday night at 9:00. cycle macro. In “sic: text journalism”,

The special will be broadcast on open television and via TVP’s online streaming. you can see former english officer And a Former Argentine fightersWho will describe his experiences and feelings during the war.

It will be reproduced on the new anniversary of the war conflict, between civil-military dictatorshipIt’s price…