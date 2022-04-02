Malvinas/Falklands: “If the Queen suddenly calls and gives us the islands back, we won’t know what to do”

daniel brown

BBC Mundo’s special envoy in Argentina

Three hours

image Source, Tomas Cuesta Title, Federico Lorenz is a historian and expert in claiming the islands.

Argentina’s claim to the Falklands/Malvinas Islands is much more than a territorial issue. There are people who think that this is also a matter of identity.

The legitimacy at the time of the dispute with the United Kingdom, the Argentine governments granted it two centuries and, most of all, 40 years before the war was lost, brought a territorial claim in place of the symbolic and national.