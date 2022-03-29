Malvinas/Falklands: What role did the other islands administered by the United Kingdom and also claimed by Argentina play in the war?

Angel Bermudez (@angelbermudez)

image Source, Getty Images Title, British Marines who participated in the recapture of South Georgia.

Located thousands of kilometers from anywhere in the South Atlantic, they are some of the most remote islands on the planet.

However, 40 years from now, the archipelago of South Georgia and From south sandwich They were in the spotlight of world attention during the Malvinas/Falklands War between Argentina and the United Kingdom.

Characterized by its arid terrain and the imposing appearance of a mountain, Mount Paget, 2,934 meters high, the islands of South Georgia cover an area of ​​3,756 square kilometres, of which three quarters are permanently under ice.