Puerto Argentina.- We are Russia. They see us in the Malvinas Islands in a way that no one here says. They are the Falkland Islands and even the word “Malvinas” is pronounced “overly offensive” on the streets of this small town that everyone knows as “Stanley”. To call it “Puerto Argentino” is also an insult. , Here we were the invaders and here we are still seen today as a lurking threat, the big guy in the neighborhood who drags endless problems but bullies the smallest at every opportunity.

This is the majority opinion among the islanders, although they do not state it verbally to the Argentine press, which they regard in a polite manner, but with a clear boundary. They don’t want to talk. Or, at the most, they’ll do it just to confirm that 2…