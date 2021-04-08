LATEST

Mamata Banerjee again skips Covid-19 meeting chaired by PM Modi | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
Mamata Banerjee again skips Covid-19 meeting chaired by PM Modi | India News - Times of India » todayssnews
NEW DELHI: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee again skipped the Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, reflecting the apparent rift between the two leaders amid hectic campaigning for elections in the state.
The meeting, held through video conferencing, was attended by West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.
Sources close to chief minister said she did not attend the meeting as she was busy in the election campaign ahead of the fourth phase of the assembly elections.
This is not the first time the West Bengal chief minister has not attended a meeting convened by the Centre.
Over the past few years, the West Bengal chief minister has on several occasions missed the meetings convened by Niti Aayog.
Banerjee had skipped the meeting of chief ministers chaired by Prime Minister on March 17 over growing cases of Covid-19 and the vaccination drive.
Trinamool Congress sources had said at that time the West Bengal chief minister was not able to attend the meeting as she had pre-scheduled election meetings.
Earlier on January 23, Banerjee did not deliver her speech “in protest” at an event at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans were raised when she was invited to speak.
She later said “government programme should have some dignity” and it “is not fair to insult somebody whom you have invited”. The event was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The TMC chief did not take part in NITI Aayog in June 2019. Ahead of the meeting she wrote to the Prime Minister that “the NITI Aaayog has no financial powers and the power to support state plans it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting”.
She also skipped the NITI Aayog meeting on June 11, 2018, as she was visiting north Bengal for administrative review meetings.
PM Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister have strongly targeted each other during the West Bengal elections. The fourth phase of polling will be held on April 10.
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
770
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
768
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
759
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
738
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
735
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
727
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
684
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
658
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
616
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
611
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top