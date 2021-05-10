ENTERTAINMENT

Mamata Banerjee butcher !, protests against violence in Bengal in many countries including UK, Canada, USA

Kolkata: Violence continues in West Bengal after the assembly election results. Dozens of BJP workers have been killed and many others injured, along with hundreds of people who have fled. Now, the diaspora Indians settled in various countries have opposed the killings. BJP leader Kapil Mishra posted pictures of the protests of these overseas Indians on his Twitter account.

Saffron flags and posters were seen in Basingstoke, United Kingdom, with ‘demonstrations against the genocide of Hindus’ and ‘Hindu Jeevan Dravya’. Indian expatriates living in Canada also staged protests against the Bengal violence in Calgary and Toronto. Here a poster wrote, ‘Stop Hindu massacre in West Bengal’. ‘Enough is enough now’. Be afraid of god Another poster described ‘Mamta Banerjee as butcher’ from West Bengal.

Protests against violence by the Trinamool Congress also took place in Melbourne in Nigeria, Australia, Atlanta in Georgia and Houston in Texas. One of the protesters said that all these demonstrations were against the violence in Mamta Banerjee’s rule in West Bengal. In Bengal, the state government has failed to stop the violence, where Hindus are being murdered, raped and murdered. The protestor also said that no media is covering up the atrocities when it should be strongly condemned.

