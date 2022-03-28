Mamma Mia 3: Lily James and other stars ‘desperate’ for new sequel movies | Entertainment

Ten years after Mamma Mia! It was released in theaters when Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again hits theaters. The 2018 film continued the story of Sophie Sheridan (Seyfried), while also ending the story of Donna Sheridan (played by Meryl Streep).
Since then, the discussion of the sequel of Mamma Mia 3 is in full swing. Though nothing has been officially announced yet, many actors have given their opinion on whether it should happen or not.
Express.co.uk In 2020 spoke with Stellan Skarsgard, the actor behind Bill Anderson, about his return to the film series.
On a possible Mamma Mia 3, he said: “Well, I don’t know. It took them ten years to come up with a story for the second one! By the time they come up with a story for the third, I’ll probably Will die. “…