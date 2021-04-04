Mammootty’s One Movie Box Office Collection Toll Today Earning Business Report







One of the dazzling stars of Mollywood is entertaining the audience at the box office. It was released on 26th March 2021 along with high expectations. Because of the hype of the movie it has witnessed a satisfactory opening. However, the movie has faced restriction but still, it managed to hold its grip over the ticket window in its initial days. According to the reports, One opened the first-day collection with a fair Rs 1.20 crores. It is the second consecutive movie of the mass actor in the same month. Get all the latest information on One Box Office Collection.

One is featuring Mammootty in the reading roles of the political thriller. It is giving a flawless performance to all the alongside running movies and providing a stiff contest to all of them. However, the movie has having a brilliant run at the box office but still getting tight competition from the previous release of the leading star The Preist. It is being said that all this happened due to the genres of the movies as we have seen Mammootty in several political dramas. It has also been said that the plot of the movie is a bit predictive.

But the things are quite different as we always say that the audience is more fond of the horror genre if it contains all the right strings of entertaining elements along with a pristine amount of horror with top-notch performance. The Priest is containing all that. Along with that One is also confronting heavy competition from Hollywood monster drama Godzilla vs Kong. But still, somehow, it managed to retain its momentum at the box office even after that much competition because of its positive words of mouth and the ensemble of cast.

One has accumulated positive reviews from the critics and from the audience as well. Otherwise, it would be quite difficult for any movie to tackle and perform after that much competition. The critics have praised the plot and as always the performance of the one and only Mammootty. The positive words of mouth for the movie might assist it in a long run.

One is directed by Santhosh Viswanath and bankrolled by Sreelakshmi. R under the production banner of Ichais Productions. One cast Mammootty, Murali Gopy, Joju George, Mathew Thomas, and Gaytri Arun in the lead role. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on One Box Office Collection.