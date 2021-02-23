Mammootty’s Priest Release 2 New Announcements !!

This much awaited Mammootty – Manju warrior The starring feature is slowly dwindling, as its teaser dropped more than a month ago. Priest – who is expected to leave in March, has now released two new announcements that will definitely bring some attention back to the film. The film, which was expected to be released in August 2020, but had to be postponed due to an epidemic, and a new song and a new official teaser trailer were announced on several social media platforms.

On Wednesday, 23 February 2021, The Priest will drop their second song. On 25 January 2021, the first song titled ‘Nazarethin’ dropped about a month ago. The song has been viewed more than a million times on YouTube (more than one video), and many fans will be eagerly awaiting the second song for the first time. Mammootty – Manju Warrier Collaboration.

On Saturday, 27 February 2021, The Priest will release the film’s second official teaser trailer – which will be more anticipated by film lovers and Mammootty fans than the previously mentioned song drop. This is because the first official teaser, which dropped back in January 14, 2021, was as vague as it can be found. Of course, we paid attention to the supernatural elements and the chubby-inspiring score and lyrics, but the original plot of the film was not revealed in the trailer as well (The Synopsis tells us more).

So on 23 and 27 February 2021, watch the second song and the second official teaser trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film – The Priest.

The Priest will be released in theaters on March 4, 2021.