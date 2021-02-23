ENTERTAINMENT

Mammootty’s Priest Release 2 New Announcements !!

Posted on

This much awaited Mammootty – Manju warrior The starring feature is slowly dwindling, as its teaser dropped more than a month ago. Priest – who is expected to leave in March, has now released two new announcements that will definitely bring some attention back to the film. The film, which was expected to be released in August 2020, but had to be postponed due to an epidemic, and a new song and a new official teaser trailer were announced on several social media platforms.

On Wednesday, 23 February 2021, The Priest will drop their second song. On 25 January 2021, the first song titled ‘Nazarethin’ dropped about a month ago. The song has been viewed more than a million times on YouTube (more than one video), and many fans will be eagerly awaiting the second song for the first time. Mammootty – Manju Warrier Collaboration.

On Saturday, 27 February 2021, The Priest will release the film’s second official teaser trailer – which will be more anticipated by film lovers and Mammootty fans than the previously mentioned song drop. This is because the first official teaser, which dropped back in January 14, 2021, was as vague as it can be found. Of course, we paid attention to the supernatural elements and the chubby-inspiring score and lyrics, but the original plot of the film was not revealed in the trailer as well (The Synopsis tells us more).

So on 23 and 27 February 2021, watch the second song and the second official teaser trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film – The Priest.

The Priest will be released in theaters on March 4, 2021.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
931
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });