Mammootty’s The Priest may set a record during the March release date

Mammootty And Manju Warrier’s upcoming new supernatural mystery feature (unofficially) to premiere in the first week of next month. This is not news to most Malayalam film lovers or Mammootty fans, but there have been some recent developments that suggest that The Priest attracts more audience attention than other films received while running in theaters in Kerala Going to do. After much deliberation, it is being said that the Kerala state government is planning to re-allow “second shows” in cinema houses from March 1st. If this is allowed, The Priest becomes the first Malayalam film to premiere in theaters in Kerala, with nighttime shows also running, postmedic-lockdown.

Several film bodies and interested parties have pressured the Kerala state government to allow another show / night show for some time. The second show is a large part of the film collection, so naturally cinema owners and filmmakers campaigned to allow it to open. Unless you are a hard core fan of some actors, most of the filmmakers in Kerala will only watch movies during early shows or late shows.

The state government is allowing only three shows to run daily, from 9 am to 9 pm in any cinema hall as it allows theaters to open in the last month. With only 50% capacity allowed, production house and hall owners are barely getting enough money to refund production costs. Although the Kerala state government announced an exemption on entertainment tax till 31 March of this year, producers and theater owners would need that portion of the second show cash if they are to compensate for some heavy losses.

Also the creator of Priest Waiting for the government to take a decision. The film’s release date is still on March 4, just an unofficial release date, so if a second show is not announced by March 1, Priest likely will be rescheduled to a later date – and many more Movies, most likely.

