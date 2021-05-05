ENTERTAINMENT

Mamta Banerjee sworn in as CM for the third time, PM Modi congratulates

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third time today. Governor Jagdeep Dhankar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Kovid in a simple ceremony held at Raj Bhavan amid outrage. Now all the leaders are congratulating him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also congratulated Mamata Banerjee on swearing in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.


Tagging Mamta, PM Modi wrote in a tweet, “Congratulations to Mamta Didi on taking oath as Chief Minister of West Bengal.” Apart from TMC leaders like Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Mukherjee, election strategist Abhishek Banerjee, who played a key role in TMC’s victory, was present at the swearing-in ceremony. Banerjee said that his first priority after assuming office would be to deal with a cowardly situation.

