Man accused of killing partner in 2017

A construction worker has appeared in court on charges of murdering his former partner in Dublin nearly five years ago.

Amadia McDermott, a mother of two from Coolock’s Airfield, died on 20 July 2017.

Martin Hess, with an address in Puddle Close, Crumlin, appeared this morning before the Dublin District Court, where he was charged with his murder.

The court heard Mr Hayes was arrested this morning on Cork Street in Dublin.

Sergeant Anthony Maloney told the court that the 32-year-old was taken to Coolock Garda station where he was charged with the murder of Ms. McDermott at 8.02 a.m.

Sergeant Maloney said that when he was charged with murder, Mr Hayes replied “not guilty.”

The court heard that the Director of Prosecution has directed for trial by impeachment.

The bail application was not given in the court.