Man arrives in court with a security guard to support Nicolas Cruz

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Richard Moore said Tuesday he was in Broward County Court for Nicolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty to the murder of 17 people at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School.

Moore said that Cruise’s brother, Zachary Cruz, is his roommate in Fishersville, Virginia, and that Zachary had asked him to travel to Broward County for his brother.

“No one should face this alone,” Moore said, “I don’t approve of what Nick did.” No parent should ever bury their child and my heart goes out to all those families. I don’t think the death penalty and 20 years of appeal is going to give them the closure they need. It will just keep opening this wound over and over again.”

Records show prosecutors will present Moore on April…