Man charged with first degree murder in 2 separate, random fatal shootings in Toronto – Toronto

Toronto police say a 39-year-old man has been charged with two separate “random” murders within 48 hours of each other in the downtown core.

At around 5 p.m. on 7 April, police said the crew responded to Sherborne Subway Station to reports of a shooting at the entrance to Glen Road.

Police said 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev received medical help by an off-duty paramedic for multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Karthik was an international student from India studying marketing at Seneca College. A vigil was held for him in Nathan Phillips Square the next day.