Man City and Liverpool neck and neck

Manchester City and Liverpool have undoubtedly been the two most prominent teams in the Premier League in recent years – to see this you only need to look at the table since the start of the 2018-19 season.

City won the Premier League title in 2018–19, but were pushed to the last day by Liverpool and had to win 14 games in a row to get out of line.

Liverpool put their 2018-19 disappointment behind and finished 18 points ahead of City in 2020-21, ending their 30-year wait for the top-flight title.

Pep Guardiola’s side managed to clinch the league title in 2020-21 and both the sides are now in another exciting title race.

“to fight with them” [Liverpool] One of the biggest achievements of my career,” Guardiola said in March 2022. “They are …


