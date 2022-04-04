Man City could field 12 players vs. Atletico

Pep Guardiola has laughed off his reputation as an “over-thinker” at the business end of the Champions League and joked that Manchester City could field 12 players against Atletico Madrid in their quarterfinal first leg on Tuesday.

Guardiola has been criticised for his tactics in important Champions League games in the past, including his decision to play against Chelsea in last season’s final without a defensive midfielder and play with a three-man defence in the shock 3-1 defeat to Lyon in the 2020 quarterfinals.

But the City boss mocked the suggestion he could do the same when Atletico visit the Etihad Stadium by saying supporters are set to see some “incredible tactics.”

