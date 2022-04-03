Man City defender Laporte sets Premier League record after beating Drogba, Vidic and others with most wins after 100 matches

Aymeric Laporte set a new Premier League record in Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

The defender reached a century of presence in the English top flight as City collected three points at Turf Moor to maintain their place at the top of the table.

The win confirmed a milestone for the Spain international, placing him ahead of the likes of Didier Drogba, Ederson and Nemanja Vidic.

What record has Laporte set?

The 27-year-old has created a new record for scoring the most points after 100 matches.

Laporte won 82, drew eight and lost 10 of his Premier League matches, totaling 254 points.


